MATTHEWS – The Matthews Veterans Advisory Committee is seeking nominations for the Veteran of the Year.
The award recognizes a veteran regardless of rank, from any active duty including reservist or National Guard organizations, and from any service (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy).
The member must have had an honorable discharge. Nominees must also live in Matthews and be aware of the nomination.
Nominations will be accepted from Matthews residents or business owners as well as members of the Matthews Veterans Organization or Matthews Chamber of Commerce.
Nomination forms should include a brief summary describing the nominee’s qualifications and why you believe the nominee should be the Matthews Veteran of the Year. Send them to Charleen Thompson at cthompson@matthewsnc.com by Sept. 15.
If the nominee is selected for the final round, you may be asked to submit further details such as a formal bio, a digital photo and other promotional information.
Contact Thompson or Doug Rose at drose@matthewsnc.com for details.
