CHARLOTTE – Applications are being accepted through April 20 to join the Matthews Police Advisory Committee, a group that will advise the Matthews Police Department on topics such as community outreach, policies and training.
This committee will consist of nine members from Matthews appointed by the police chief. The goal is to represent the diversity of Matthews and voices in the community.
Members serve two years.
Visit https://bit.ly/3o4qqkH for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.