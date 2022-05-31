MATTHEWS – Mark Tofano passed the torch of leadership as commander of the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235 to Vice Commander Stephen Wilfong during the group’s annual Memorial Day observance May 30 at Stumptown Park.
The post’s crowning achievement under Tofano’s tenure was the cleanup and restoration of the war memorial at Stumptown Park and the designation of that area as Matthews Veterans Memorial Park. The town plans to invest tourism funding to upgrade it.
“It takes a lot of energy,” he told the large Memorial Day crowd. “It takes a lot of time in order to do the things we do. I couldn’t have done it obviously without the incredible support of the officers of the post.”
Locally, the American Legion sponsors 17U and 19U baseball teams, oratorical speakers and high school students attending Boys and Girls State. The Sons of the American Legion also works with children of veterans.
“These are the types of things we’re trying to instill in young people,” Tofano said. “ We’re trying to instill a sense of honor, a sense of gratitude, a sense of respect.”
Tofano became emotional a couple of times during the ceremony, including when he mentioned Kim Shepherd, the local artist who recently finished a mural at Matthews Veterans Memorial Park honoring each branch of the military.
He recalled chatting with Shepherd before she had started on the mural. He said many other artists passed on the project due to its patriotic theme.
“It was an emotional experience sitting there because she said she wanted to do something to pay America back for what it has given her,” Tofano said.
Shepherd had escaped Vietnam on a barge at age 14, floating in the middle of the ocean for days without food or water. Her father was put in a concentration camp in Hanoi. Eventually, the family reunited in the U.S. Shepherd later started her own family here.
Described as a private person, Shepherd asked not to be honored during the Memorial Day ceremony though she did take pictures with her family and the mural afterward.
Wilfong also shied away from recognition. Wilfong became a member of the American Legion 52 years ago after serving two tours in Vietnam. He was honored as Matthews Veteran of the Year two years ago.
The Matthews Concert Band performed patriotic tunes prior to the event. Members of Opera Carolina performed the National Anthem. Providence High School NJROTC Color Guard presented the American flag. George Washington III and Col. Margaret Draganac spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day symbols.
Mayor John Higdon served as keynote speaker, using his time to highlight two veterans that died from injuries sustained many years after they served in the military.
“War it seems is a cruel mistress claiming victims long after victims have ceased,” Higdon said.
Roger Thomas, who was exposed to smoke from burning oil wells in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm, struggled to breathe later in life as his lungs were irreparably damaged. He died in 2019.
Tom Workman, who was featured in the book, “Ghost Warriors,” suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome after serving in Vietnam. His immune system was also damaged by biological agents. He died in 2021.
Higdon remembers going to the store with his dad at the end of the Vietnam War. He met someone who returned from serving in the war. Higdon asked him if he was scared while in Vietnam.
“You better hope you never have to go to war, kid,” the man told him.
“Those of us that have never served can not begin to know the reality of being on a battlefield or adrenaline running amok, seeing death and destruction at arm’s length,” Higdon said. “So today we honor those that answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice.”
