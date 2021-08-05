MINT HILL – Lynn Smith launched an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group three years ago at Blair Road United Methodist Church after seeing members of her congregation inflicted with the disease and other forms of memory loss.
Smith contacted the local Alzheimer’s organization and realized there weren’t any support groups in the area.
She launched a group at her church and was trained to educate members as far as the resources available to them.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group convenes at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Call Smith at 704-545-6785 for details. Membership varies over time based on how far along people are with the disease.
Smith also has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s. Her mother had been diagnosed and showed very mild symptoms when she started the support group.
“The hard thing about Alzheimer’s is you don’t know what is really coming because each person is so unique in how the disease affects them,” Smith said. “But you know it’s coming.”
