Editor’s Note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman gave these remarks Dec. 5 after taking the oath of office for a second term.
On the night I won my election, I walked to a restaurant in South End to celebrate. On my way, I passed by a person sleeping on the sidewalk. My heart became still. There can be no celebration while our fellow human beings are on the street and exposed to the elements.
Colleagues, because of your vision, because of our leadership, together we have done groundbreaking work in a host of arenas where it was said we could not make an impact.
But we are not there yet on one of the most fundamental goals of all: reducing poverty and improving household incomes.
One in three residents in Mecklenburg County are active recipients of Medicaid — and that number doesn’t even include people who may be eligible but aren’t enrolled. That is over 300,000 people in this County. This figure should shake us all.
The struggle for so many to meet the basic needs of life amidst all our wealth is a scandal.
Although local government has poured millions of dollars into building a limited number of affordable housing units, it is estimated that more than 30,000 units are still needed. We must find additional ways to help our residents succeed.
Because while Charlotte glitters with robust economic development, all is not well.
In addition to homelessness, poverty, housing insecurity, and the scourge of low wages, we are experiencing labor shortages across our industries. There is a disconnect in our economy. Mecklenburg County is not alone in this: reduced immigration, early retirements due to COVID, and the Great Resignation are some of the reasons. But what are we going to do about it? Our well-being, our people, and our economy are suffering for it.
Workforce development is at the heart of all this: it is big and complicated, and many entities are working on it.
But who is the leader? What is their deliverable? Most importantly: when are they delivering it? Because we have a lot of people experiencing emergencies right now, from lack of health care, housing and transportation to young lives which are caught up in violence rather than building futures they cannot see.
Who is our world-class expert on workforce development?
Who can identify the cutting-edge initiatives being employed elsewhere that we can deploy here? We don’t have that plan or that information.
We need that vision, innovation, and creativity here and now for our residents.
It is the highest honor of my life — other than to be a mother — to be a leader for Mecklenburg County. In my first two years, I have been nothing short of amazed by Mecklenburg County government — because of your heart and dedication to service but that is not all — because of our ability to innovate, our resourcefulness, and our fearlessness when it is time to achieve big things. I say to my fellow Colleagues on this Board, to County staff 5,800 strong, and to this community: I know we can do big things together again and I’m looking forward to the important work before us.
