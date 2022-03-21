MINT HILL – Representatives from more than 40 organizations are collaborating to ensure the Charlotte region is prepared for an influx of older adults settling in Mecklenburg County.
Of the 316,000 residents moving to Mecklenburg County by 2035, 104,000 of them will be over the age of 65, according to Ed Gagnon of Customer Services Solutions in Charlotte.
Gagnon serves as a consultant for Age-Friendly Mecklenburg, a project working to improve the quality of life for older adults.
Its work is based around eight domains of livability identified by the AARP, which include affordable housing, easy to navigate outdoor spaces and sufficient transportation.
“What we’re hoping to do for seniors is having organizations collaborate so seniors can stay active, informed, supported and connected,” Gagnon told Mint Hill commissioners on March 10.
Some of the work the Age-Friendly Mecklenburg has been working on is as follows:
• Ensuring age-friendly greenway spaces
• Improving transportation options
• Supporting caregivers
• Addressing the digital divide
• Providing facility options for programs
• Adding older adults to advisory boards
Gregory Tanner, who serves as the division director of adult services for Mecklenburg County, pointed to a couple of Age-Friendly Mecklenburg programs designed to provide free groceries and transportation to residents 60 and older.
The transportation program can take older adults to the grocery store, pharmacy, salon or adult day care on certain days of the week.
Age-Friendly Mecklenburg is also looking to send a mobile food truck to high-stressed neighborhoods that may be food desserts. Older adults in those neighborhoods can get a free bag of groceries each week.
Gagnon and Tanner recently reached out to the Town of Mint Hill in hopes of making connections in the community so members can broaden its reach.
Anyone interested in learning more about Age Friendly Mecklenburg may email afmeck@mecknc.gov or call 980-314-6070 to leave a voicemail with contact information.
