MATTHEWS – Nate Huggins earned the 2021-22 Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award for his work with older adults and disabled veterans through Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care.
Huggins, a former Army major, launched the nonprofit in 1998 as an alternative to nursing homes. The center allows caregivers to continue working to support their loved ones.
“His passion to serve seniors, disabled adults and veterans began as an idea to fill a gap and a need in the Matthews community,” said Sandra Conway, executive director of the Matthews HELP Center. “He wanted a place where seniors felt loved, important, respected and valued while receiving the very best possible care.”
Beyond his infectious smile and warm and inviting personality, Conway said those who meet Huggins learn he loves his family and community as well as has a strong faith in God and calling to serve others.
Conway said she nominated Huggins for the award because she could not believe his name wasn’t already on the plaque of previous winners.
Bill Helms, president of the Matthews Human Services Council, said the organization presents the award to someone who has shown dedication and commitment to the Matthews area and the nonprofit community. Glenn led the Matthews Chamber of Commerce and owned the Matthews News and Record.
“Nancy represented all that is good about the Town of Matthews,” Helms said. “She gave of her heart and love, the selfless acts of time and dedication to help those in need by supporting many of our local nonprofit agencies.”
The Matthews Human Services Council consists of 32 member nonprofits, including Blessed Assurance, that collaborate to improve the quality of life for the area.
While accepting the award July 11 at Matthews Town Hall, Huggins credited God, family and staff for Blessed Assurance’s growth. The nonprofit has expanded three times since opening first opening in 1998. It is located at 13001 Idlewild Road.
