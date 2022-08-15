CHARLOTTE – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released a statement Aug. 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.
“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Adams said. “I quarantined immediately following the diagnosis. I have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so I am thankful for the protection that the vaccine provides. I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery. Thank you to all of my colleagues, friends and family for their love and support at this time.”
Adams is currently serving her fourth full term in Congress. Due to the yearly August district work period, the House and the Senate are not expected to convene for votes again until September.
