WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier this week, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) sent a letter to Credova CEO Dusty Wunderlich requesting information regarding the use of Credova’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” services to finance online purchases for guns, ammunition and firearm accessories.
The letter requests that Credova Financial, LLC respond with information on the use of its BNPL services in gun sales by September 26. U.S. Reps. Stephen F. Lynch (MA-08), Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12), Al Green (TX-09), and John Larson (CT-01) cosigned the letter.
“This year, Congress honored tens of thousands of victims of gun violence with action by enacting common sense legislation to make our communities safer from the threat of gun violence,” Adams said. “However, my colleagues and I are concerned about the rapidly growing online gun market, including point-of-sale installment loans and ‘buy now, pay later’ financing. We want to make sure these novel ways of financing the purchase of firearms comply with the law, and we want to be certain these practices aren’t contributing to the national gun crisis. We owe victims and survivors of gun violence our vigilance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.