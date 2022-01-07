Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), and Rep. French Hill (AR-02) announced four new companies and organizations – Academic Partnerships, Dominion Energy, Humana, and PhRMA – are joining the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus Partnership Challenge, bringing the number of participants to 84.
The challenge promotes greater engagement and support between private companies and HBCUs.
“Right now, our HBCUs are facing a major capital infrastructure and funding challenges,” said Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “Especially after the threats to eight HBCU campuses this week, it’s an important moment for private and public partners to come together to support our HBCUs. I applaud all of our private partners for taking the pledge at such a critical time.”
Adams created the challenge in 2017 to strengthen public-private relationships with HBCUs to ensure the schools’ future sustainability, increase career prospects for their students and advance diversity, equity and inclusion within all sectors.
