WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) delivered a speech on the floor of the United States House of Representatives on July 22 in support of the Right to Contraception Act, which passed the House.
The legislation would codify a statutory right to obtain contraceptives and to engage in contraception, and for health care providers to provide contraceptives, contraception, and information related to contraception. The Right to Contraception Act comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s holding in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the long-standing precedent established by Roe v. Wade and opened the door to overturning cases such as Griswold v. Connecticut.
“My granddaughters shouldn’t have fewer rights than my daughter had,” Adams said. “Pass the Right to Contraception Act.”
Here are her remarks:
I rise today in strong support of the Right to Contraception Act.
Family planning is a private decision and contraception should always be legal, from prophylactics to Plan B, but the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs has opened Pandora’s Box.
For some justices, judges and state legislators, the next steps include rolling back established rights and precedents including the right to contraception!
That’s why the Right to Contraception Act is so important. This legislation establishes a statutory right to obtain contraceptives and for health care providers to provide them.
It protects Americans from state and local legislation that would deny people’s access to contraceptives.
From reproductive care to LGBTQ rights and now to contraceptives, Congress has a responsibility to stop state governments from rolling back our rights.
My granddaughters shouldn’t have fewer rights than my daughter had. Pass the Right to Contraception Act.
Thank you, I yield back.
