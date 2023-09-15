MATTHEWS – Town commissioners voted to continue a public hearing on the Midfield Station project until Oct. 9 after the applicant asked for more time.
The public hearing has been open since July 10. Commissioners heard a presentation at that time for up to 814 multi-family units, 200 single-family attached units and 221,250 square feet of non-residential uses.
The applicant wants to change the zoning from R-15 to Entertainment District on 66.85 acres south of Matthews-Mint Hill Road and north of the Sportsplex.
Town Planner Darin Hallman wrote in an Aug. 14 memo to commissioners that the aplicant was finalizing the application material and comments from the town and other agencies.
“This is a very complex project,” Planning Director Jay Camp told commissioners Sept. 11. “Not only is it a large rezoning by Matthews standards, we are attempting to weave a very complex mixed-use development into the neighborhood and with the existing Briley development.”
John Carmichael, who represents the applicant, said a parcel has been added to the rezoning request and their team held another community meeting. Two people attended that Aug. 22 meeting.
“I think it was a very positive meeting,” Carmichael said. “I feel like the project was generally well received.”
More work needs to be done with the traffic impact analysis and stakeholders like the Charlotte Area Transit System, which is planning to bring the LYNX Silver Line from Uptown Charlotte to Matthews. The town said this is the site of a future light rail station.
“This is a complicated project and we really want to make sure we get it right as we move forward,” Carmichael told commissioenrs. “We appreciate your patience.”
Other zoning business
Matthews commissioners set public hearing dates for three zoning proposals:
• Application 2023-784/Text Amendment: Delete Section 155.504.3.C.4 - Future Right of Way of Independence Parkway in the ENT District (Oct. 9).
• Application 2023-785/Text Amendment: Amend Section 155.604.3 to Decrease the Minimum Building Height in the ENT District (Oct. 9).
• Application 2023-786/Greer: 131 W. Charles St.; R-20 to HUC (Nov. 13).
