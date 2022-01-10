CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas dropped another one to two cents last week, with motorists continuing to find discounts at the pump – but those prices could soon edge upward due to the price surge in crude oil, which is closing in on $80 per barrel. Since the global price for oil accounts for nearly half of what consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will usually result in higher gasoline costs.
“In times of tight supply it doesn’t take much to put upward pressure on the overall price of oil,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “January gas prices are often driven down because of lower fuel demand but that downward trend could soon come to an end.”
Today’s current gas price average in North Carolina is $3.05, declining one cent on the week. This is 8 cents less than a month ago and 86 cents more than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.01, declining two cents on the week. This average is the same as a month ago and 92 cents more than last year.
The national average for a gallon of gas rose two cents to $3.30, which is three cents less than a month ago and $1.01 more than last year.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 10.1 million bbl last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 9.72 million b/d to 8.17 million b/d.
Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As oil prices continue to climb near $80 a barrel, pump prices will likely follow suit.
Although prices moved lower on Friday due to contract pricing fluctuations at the beginning of the year and demand concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant, crude prices increased overall last week after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.1 million bbl last week. The current stock level is approximately 14% lower than at the end of December 2020, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices. For this week, crude prices could continue to climb if EIA’s next report shows another inventory decline.
On the web: https://gasprices.aaa.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.