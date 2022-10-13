CHARLOTTE – Providence Day’s Chad Grier had never lost back-to-back games in his nearly 20 seasons as a football coach until last year when his team started 0-2 and eventually limped to a 1-3 beginning to start the season.
That, however, is a very distant memory.
After the rocky start last year, the Chargers went on to win their final seven games and the school’s fifth state title. Although they have never repeated as champions, Providence Day is off to a 7-0 start this season after dismantling Trinity Christian, 48-8, on Oct. 7, and very much thinking of repeating.
A big reason for the great start is the Charger defense, which is allowing just under 14 points per game despite early season matchups with Charlotte Catholic and Weddington, both of whom have won multiple state titles in recent seasons.
While the defense has more than held its own, it’s the Chargers offense that is stealing the show by averaging 43 points per game, easily a school record, behind star junior quarterback Jadyn Davis and junior receivers Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp.
Davis attended Providence Day in middle school, but transferred to Catawba Ridge for two seasons before returning this year to lead the Charger huddle.
A 5-star recruit with offers from the majority of college powerhouses including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan – the current top five teams in college football – and a laundry list of others, Davis has breathed a new life into the already potent offense from a season ago.
Through six games – Davis missed the win over Country Day – he’s produced a quarterback rating of over 139 by completing 112-of-146 passes for 1,671 yards, 22 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Despite the gaudy numbers and national name recognition, Davis has fit great on the field and even better in the locker room.
“As soon as Jadyn got here it was easy, especially when you have someone that can play like that and work that hard,” Shipp said. “Jadyn isn’t the one to talk about I have this or I have that. He’s just one of us.”
Shipp has played his part as well.
The junior leads the team with over 600 receiving yards on 30 catches and is tied with Goodwin (36 receptions, 439 yards) with eight receiving touchdowns to lead the team.
Both receivers hold offers from East Carolina, the Charlotte 49ers, Louisville, Michigan, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and others and are big-time talents in their own right.
Add in running back Chris Peal, who is also a highly recruited defensive back with offers from Michigan, N.C. State, Auburn, South Carolina and more. Even more, receivers Jayden Hollar and Aiden Gallos make the Chargers’ offense awfully tough to game plan for.
“It’s heaven,” Davis said. “It’s like the greatest show on turf is how I’d describe it playing with guys like Shipp with his catch radius, Channing with his routes and ability to get open and Peal.”
Even with the offense clicking, it has had its moments where it needed to shine in crunch time.
In the Chargers' 1-point win over Charlotte Catholic earlier this season, the Cougars emphasized the ground game and clock control to try to slow Providence Day. It nearly worked, but Catholic gave the Chargers, who run the 1-minute end-of-game scenario every Thursday at practice, too much time on the clock.
“There was a minute and some change on the clock, so I was smiling,” Davis said. “It was fun, but that all comes from coach Grier. He tells us proper preparation prevents poor performance, so we were prepared for that moment.”
Davis connected with Hollar for the game-winner over Catholic with time winding down, and so far the Chargers have been prepared for every moment. As they set to host rival Charlotte Christian on Oct. 14, they don’t plan on changing much, at least on offense.
“We don’t need to change a thing because it’s kind of hard to game plan for us because we have other weapons. The best thing to do is just pray,” Shipp said. “Honestly, we haven’t been stopped yet. Every time we haven’t scored, it’s been on us. There isn’t a defense out there that has stopped us yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.