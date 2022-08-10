Feeling a little out of the loop since school let out? Don’t feel guilty. A lot has happened since the last day of class at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (June 8) and Union County Public Schools (June 3). Here’s a recap:
June 6: National Heritage Academies presented Jeanne Laney, of Matthews Charter Academy, with an Excellence in Teaching award.
June 9: Union County Public Schools recognized teachers Marc Pooler (Weddington High School) and Heather Hooks Millis (Forest Hills High School) as UCPS Influencers for doing good work in their jobs. UCPS also recognized students Caleb Huff (CATA) and Sarah Baldwin (Cuthbertson High School) for earning the John H. Crowder Service Award.
June 9: Union County Public Schools celebrated the retirement of John Paul Hinson. Hinson worked 67 years in the district’s transportation department.
June 14: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has approved a three-year plan for academically gifted students that includes a strategy to expand its YET University. The program prepares elementary and middle school students to eventually take on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes in high school.
June 14: The Indian Trail Town Council recognized recently retired Jerome Sutton for his nearly 30 years of service as a crossing guard at Sun Valley Middle School. Sutton previously won a key to the town and rode in the town’s Christmas parade.
June 21: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that business executives Charles Bowman (Bank of America) and Frank Emory (Novant Health) will be advising district leadership. This was part of a partnership with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council.
June 23: Madeline Cueto, of Matthews, won a three-year lease for a Hyundai after winning the CMS Student Discipline and Behavior Support Department’s Driving Home the Dream Award. Cueto works as a family and community services specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
June 28: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced promotions for area schools. Kim Schroeder, who was principal at Cuthbertson High School from 2012 to 2018, became a learning community superintendent. Courtney Derrick was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Montclaire Elementary in Charlotte. Kathryn Jean Pedrotty became principal at Bain Elementary in Mint Hill after working as an elementary equity specialist since 2019.
July 1: The Fletcher School welcomed Tara Terry to its campus as the school celebrates its 40th anniversary. She previously worked as assistant head of school for academics at The Howard School in Atlanta.
July 1: Several prominent leaders retired from Union County Public Schools, including Cheryl Lawrence, principal at Porter Ridge Elementary; Ashley Smith, principal at Sun Valley Middle; and Ken Roess, site administrator for Walter Bickett Education Center.
July 11: Eight students from southern Mecklenburg County won National Merit Scholarships between $500 and $2,000. Winners were Olivia Bisson, Ethan Hill, Audrey Kim and John Schubert (Providence); Navya Datla, Reid Ludwick and Soham Sharma (Ardrey Kell); and John Duffy (Myers Park).
July 11: The North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers recognized Deputy Chris Byrum as the C.C. McGee School Resource Officer of the Year. He serves as SRO at Weddington High School.
July 12: The N.C. High School Athletic Association presented Union Academy’s varsity men’s track team with the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Award for having high grade point averages.
July 13: Union County Public Schools held a job fair at its Transportation Center. The district was looking to fill positions in its transportation, school nutrition and technology departments. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held one on Aug. 3.
July 19: Brian Davis, of Union County Public Schools, won Southwest Region CTE Administrator of the Year.
July 25: Seven people, including school board members Carol Sawyer and Thelma Byers-Bailey, registered on the first day of filing for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education race in November. Fifteen people have filed through Aug. 5. Filing ends Aug. 12.
July 29: Butler High School in Matthews pat football coach Brian Hales on the back for earning a spot on the 2023 East West All Star Game coaching staff. The game will be played next year in Greensboro.
Aug. 2: The Union County Board of Education approved a bonus for English, math, science and EC teachers at East Union Middle, Health Science Academy at Monroe Middle, Forest Hills High and Monroe High during the 2022-23 school year.
Aug. 2: Charlotte Media Group recognized winners of Best of the Weekly awards. Carmel Christian School won Best Private School for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly.
