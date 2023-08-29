MATTHEWS – Once the remnants of Hurricane Idalia roll through the region, the weather forecast for Labor Day Weekend looks dry, which means we’ll see large crowds for the Matthews Alive festival from Sept. 1 to 4.
Thousands of people come to downtown Matthews each year for the festival. Here are seven reasons why you should be among them:
• Beach Music – The festival will make Matthews the epicenter of beach music for Labor Day Weekend. The Holiday Band and Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot set the tone for the entire festival on Friday evening. Fun One Radio will open Saturday, Sunday and Monday with at least a three-hour block of music (five hours on Saturday). It has won Radio Station of the Year multiple times from The Carolina Beach Music Awards.
• Live Music – Even if beach music is not your thing, there’s plenty of other live music to enjoy. Randy Paul & The Revelry, Reggie Sullivan Band, Thomas Anthony Trio, Chris Taylor & The Rumor, Thirsty Horses and HC Oakes Band are some of the main stage performers. Plus, Brass Transit performs a Chicago tribute at 11 a.m. Saturday and Classic Stones bring the best of The Rolling Stones at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Thirteen performers are slated for the indoor stage within the Matthews Community Center, including Charlotte musicians Deaf Andrews, Holly Hopkins and Austin McNeill.
• Parade – The Matthews Alive Parade is billed as the largest Labor Day-themed parade in the Southeast. Watching a long line of high school bands, floats and people marching through downtown Matthews last year, I can’t tell you how many times I heard someone say, “There’s more?” I nearly made the mistake of leaving too early when there was a gap in the parade lineup. There was plenty more to see.
• Children’s Activities – The kids may need a nap after screaming on the amusement rides, bouncing around the inflatables, testing their skills at carnival games and reaching new heights on the climbing wall. They can also find inspiration from the antics of Corky the Magic Clown, Jolly Roger the Pirate, Ventriloquist Steve Brogan and other acts on the children’s stage.
• Arts & Crafts – The Small Shops Pavilion over by the Matthews Community Center and Matthews Elementary School will be filled with unique gift ideas, especially for art and crafts enthusiasts. People who enjoy working with wood, weaving or putting paint on canvas will find their art tribes here, especially inside the community center.
• Food – Fitness fanatics might as well make the days they visit Matthews Alive serve as their cheat days because the smell of funnel cakes, hot dogs and fried foods are going to whisk you and the family to the food court whether you intend on ordering food or not.
• Giving Back – You will be giving back to the community. More than 40 nonprofits poured in thousands of hours of sweat equity into last year’s festival. It’s not just charities but high school bands, church groups and scouting packs and troops. Organizers donated $119,515 back to those organizations. Over the years, the festival has generated more than $2 million for area nonprofits.
