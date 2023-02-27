50 Influential African Americans in Matthews-Mint Hill in 2023

Matthews Commissioner Larry Whitley and his congregation at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church have worked with neighboring churches to bridge racial divides in the community. Tanisha Chea is not only accomplished in business and philanthropy but she also serves as Mrs. North Carolina 2022. CMG file photos

Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the past, but these 50 leaders in the Matthews-Mint Hill area are shaping the community today. Some lead businesses, schools and nonprofits. Others play key roles in guiding youth or organizations.

Tomorrow Allen-Collins, executive director, COS Kids

Joe Badgett, basketball coach, Carmel Christian School

Marisa Becker, education coordinator, Matthews Playhouse

​​Tanisha Chea, Mrs. North Carolina 2022

Preston Davis, basketball coach, Independence High School

Alvin Denson, pastor, Walking By Faith Community Church

Jeffrey Elam, homeowner services manager, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity

Sandtrica Elliott, past president of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce  

Michelle Givens, principal,  Clear Creek Elementary School

Vincent Golden, principal, Butler High School

Seth Goldwire, facility executive for Atrium Health Union West 

Melia Gordon, assistant town manager, Town of Matthews

Orlando Gray, football coach, Rocky River High School

Connie Green-Johnson, community advocate

Michael Henderson, senior pastor, New Beginnings Church

Twanna Henderson, Mint Hill Board of Commissioners

Crystal Hill, superintendent, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Talia Hood, administrative services  supervisor, Mathews Police Department

Nate Huggins, chief operating officer, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care

Navondria Huggins, director for Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care

Sharon Johnson, director, H&S Therapeutic Services

Anthony Jones, chief operations officer, Thompson 

Corey King, parks & rec director, Town of Matthews

Donald Kirby, basketball coach, Rocky River High School

Brandon Logan, firefighter, Matthews Fire & EMS

Darryl McFadden Jr., football coach, Independence High School

Harry McLaughlin, firefighter, Matthews Fire & EMS

Brianna Metcalf, communications supervisor, Matthews Police Department

Lashaunda Pankey, assistant principal, Butler High School

Carissa Perry, officer, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235

Mason Price, construction manager, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity

Errica Redmond-Klaus, project manager, Matthews Free Medical Clinic 

Julius Robertson, sergeant, Matthews Police Department 

Mark Sanders, girls basketball coach, Butler High School

Eugene Sangmuah, doctor, Matthews Internal Medicine

Dericus Scott, owner of Standing Ovation Barbershop

Quincy Simmons, assistant principal,  Independence High School

Quincy Smith, officer, Matthews Police Department

Robert Smith, owner, Mint Hill Coffee & Social House 

Stephanie Sneed, board member, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School

Kwame Stith, principal,  Rocky River High School 

Danielle Terrell, owner, Zeal for Life Dance Company

Kim Tuttle, teacher, Levine Middle College High School

Sherrika Walton, clinical director, Matthews Free Medical Clinic

Larry Whitley, Matthews Board of Commissioners

Hazel Williams, president, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association

Rochelle Williams, social worker, Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill

Tetnika Williamson, director for Independence High School 

Douglas Willie, president, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care

Calvin Young, officer, Matthews Police Department

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.