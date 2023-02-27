50 Influential African Americans in Matthews-Mint Hill in 2023

Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the past, but these 50 leaders in the Matthews-Mint Hill area are shaping the community today. Some lead businesses, schools and nonprofits. Others play key roles in guiding youth or organizations.
Tomorrow Allen-Collins, executive director, COS Kids
Joe Badgett, basketball coach, Carmel Christian School
Marisa Becker, education coordinator, Matthews Playhouse
Tanisha Chea, Mrs. North Carolina 2022
Preston Davis, basketball coach, Independence High School
Alvin Denson, pastor, Walking By Faith Community Church
Jeffrey Elam, homeowner services manager, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity
Sandtrica Elliott, past president of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce
Michelle Givens, principal, Clear Creek Elementary School
Vincent Golden, principal, Butler High School
Seth Goldwire, facility executive for Atrium Health Union West
Melia Gordon, assistant town manager, Town of Matthews
Orlando Gray, football coach, Rocky River High School
Connie Green-Johnson, community advocate
Michael Henderson, senior pastor, New Beginnings Church
Twanna Henderson, Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
Crystal Hill, superintendent, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Talia Hood, administrative services supervisor, Mathews Police Department
Nate Huggins, chief operating officer, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care
Navondria Huggins, director for Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care
Sharon Johnson, director, H&S Therapeutic Services
Anthony Jones, chief operations officer, Thompson
Corey King, parks & rec director, Town of Matthews
Donald Kirby, basketball coach, Rocky River High School
Brandon Logan, firefighter, Matthews Fire & EMS
Darryl McFadden Jr., football coach, Independence High School
Harry McLaughlin, firefighter, Matthews Fire & EMS
Brianna Metcalf, communications supervisor, Matthews Police Department
Lashaunda Pankey, assistant principal, Butler High School
Carissa Perry, officer, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235
Mason Price, construction manager, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity
Errica Redmond-Klaus, project manager, Matthews Free Medical Clinic
Julius Robertson, sergeant, Matthews Police Department
Mark Sanders, girls basketball coach, Butler High School
Eugene Sangmuah, doctor, Matthews Internal Medicine
Dericus Scott, owner of Standing Ovation Barbershop
Quincy Simmons, assistant principal, Independence High School
Quincy Smith, officer, Matthews Police Department
Robert Smith, owner, Mint Hill Coffee & Social House
Stephanie Sneed, board member, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School
Kwame Stith, principal, Rocky River High School
Danielle Terrell, owner, Zeal for Life Dance Company
Kim Tuttle, teacher, Levine Middle College High School
Sherrika Walton, clinical director, Matthews Free Medical Clinic
Larry Whitley, Matthews Board of Commissioners
Hazel Williams, president, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association
Rochelle Williams, social worker, Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill
Tetnika Williamson, director for Independence High School
Douglas Willie, president, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care
Calvin Young, officer, Matthews Police Department
