I am always reminded during the filing period of town council elections why four-year terms are not in the best interest of voters.
We recently learned that longtime Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards is not seeking reelection, but Ed Samaha, who is in the middle of a four-year term as a town councilman, is running for the mayor's seat.
That prompted a resident to ask us if Samaha wins, will the council hold a special election or appoint someone to his vacant council seat. Around these parts, councils appoint people to fill vacancies.
If Samaha wins, we'll be two years removed from his council election, so his colleagues may opt to pick a candidate edged out in 2023 race, someone who has previously served on the council or anyone in the community.
I'm not criticizing Samaha for choosing to run for mayor. I'm also not saying that council members can't work their way up to mayor. Pineville residents should vote for the candidate they think is best for the job, whether that's Samaha or former councilman David Phillips. But residents should also let their elected leaders know how they'd like appointments to go.
Pineville is not the only town experiencing this phenomenon.
We're seeing this same scenario play out in Monroe as Councilman Gary Anderson vies for mayor and Union County Board of Education member Todd Price runs for Monroe City Council. Again, may the best candidate win.
I just take issue when elected leaders say that going through elections every two years is too much when we've seen members of the Charlotte City Council, Mint Hill Board of Commissioners and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education run for more prestigious seats in the middle of their terms. If they lose a N.C. House race, for example, they still have have a town council seat to fall back on.
It should be noted that sitting councilmen Jeremy Russell of Lake Park and Gary Wilfong of Fairview are seeking the office of mayor in their communities but their council seats expire in 2023, meaning voters get to select their replacements.
I liked how the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners filled a vacancy from Kat Lee’s departure in 2020 by interviewing candidates publicly. They ended up selecting political newcomer Jason Hall to finish Lee’s term. Waxhaw residents elected Hall to a four-year term the following year.
The Charlotte City Council created an application process to fill an at-large vacancy in 2021 when James Mitchell left for the business sector. But the council wound up picking former Councilman Greg Phipps, which led to heavy criticism.
When Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez died in January 2022, the town council opted for experience, bringing back former councilmember David Cohn to serve the rest of Alvarez's term. Cohn's appointment prompted a couple residents to criticize the move during public comment.
Both Indian Trail and Matthews have seen leaders resign from office shortly after getting elected. This led to appointments of Indian Trail Councilman Marcus McIntyre and Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool. Both were the next highest vote-getters in races. Both won seats in the following election.
Given the significant number of departures we have seen in local politics in Mecklenburg and Union counties over the years, I believe two-year terms are in the best interest of residents.
