MINT HILL – The Tina Ross Afternoon in the Park pays tribute to the late Commissioner Tina Ross in honor of her love for the arts and the Town of Mint Hill.
More than 30 local artists will display, demonstrate and sell their handmade items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 around the fountain in front of town hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.
Items will include oil paintings, pottery, textiles and jewelry.
Attendees can watch performances by Butler High School A Cappella and Choir, Independence Jazz Band, and Legacy Theater and Music Company.
Mint Hill Events is presenting the event. The Town of Mint Hill and EDIFICE are sponsoring the event.
