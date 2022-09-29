26th Judicial District cancels afternoon court sessions for Sept. 30 due to weather
CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a Code Green – Severe Weather and will operate
according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy.
Due to inclement weather, all afternoon sessions of court scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, have been canceled and all
matters will be rescheduled to the next available court date.
All morning sessions of court scheduled for Sept. 30.
The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be open to the public and employees in the morning only on Sept. 30, 2022. The building will close to the public and employees at 1 p.m.
The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 E. Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 1 to 5 p.m.
All jurors scheduled to report for their first day of service on Sept. 30 have been excused. All jurors currently serving on trials should report as scheduled on Sept. 30.
Visit www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289 for updates.
