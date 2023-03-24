2023 Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Munch Madness

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly has seeded 64 of the most popular restaurants in the area for its 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork campaign.
We’re giving readers the chance to vote weekly for their favorite restaurants in a fun bracket-style challenge.
Dunwellz won the inaugural challenge in 2019. The Hill Bar & Grill repeated in 2020 and 2021.
We did not have the challenge last year because my laptop died shortly after spending a week compiling the seedings. This year, I’m on the cloud, baby.
The bracket is split up into four regions: Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and Sardis, which includes the area in Charlotte just outside of the Matthews border.
Voting for this week takes place through Tuesday. We’ll post round two next Friday.
