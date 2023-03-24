2023 Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Munch Madness | Sardis

The Sardis bracket is where you’ll find restaurants from the 28270 zip code, which is mainly eateries off of Monroe Road heading into Matthews.
Newcomers to our bracket competition include Royal Biryani, Chex Grill & Wings, Yaki Asian Fresh and Everest Bistro.
Here is your chance to weigh in on your favorites. Voting continues through March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.