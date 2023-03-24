2023 Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Munch Madness | Downtown Matthews

The Downtown Matthews bracket includes restaurants in the 28105 zip code that are located off of West John and Trade streets.
Popular restaurants, such as Beantown Tavern, Moe's Original BBQ and Pizza Peel have closed down, opening opportunities to shine for restaurants like White Duck Taco Shop, MingFu Chinese & Sushi and Thai Taste.
Here is your chance to weigh in on your favorites. Voting continues through March 28.
