CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation recently granted $518,500 to 25 local nonprofits for projects that focus on children, youth and young adults.
The foundation is a regional affiliate and grantmaking arm of Foundation For The Carolinas.
“As we recover from the many lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in our children and the family members who care for them should be a top priority,” said Brian Collier, executive vice president, Foundation For The Carolinas. “From fostering social capital to providing educational opportunities to preparing youth for future employment – these grants run the gamut. But what they have in common is expanding opportunities to young people who need them the most.”
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation's grantmaking program was established following a $35 million bequest from Lucille Puette Giles in 1995. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $55 million in grants. Because the fund was established as an unrestricted endowment, it provides a permanent source of grantmaking for community needs as they evolve over time.
The children, youth and young adults grant program aligns with the recommendations of the Leading on Opportunity report, which provides a roadmap for increasing economic mobility in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.
Grants include:
• $25,000 to Ada Jenkins Center to provide students in elementary school with access to afterschool academic support and enrichment programming.
• $15,000 to Augustine Literacy Project-Charlotte to provide tutoring to 300 low-income first- and second-graders.
• $25,000 to Carolina Youth Coalition to provide high school students with mentors and college-preparatory resources.
• $35,000 to Charlotte Bilingual Preschool to provide programming that will advance equity for Latinx children and families.
• $20,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center to provide programming that promotes school readiness for low-income and at-risk children up to age 8.
• $11,500 to Circle de Luz to provide intensive college-readiness mentoring program that supports first-generation college students.
• $35,000 to E2D to provide computers for students lacking home-based computers sufficient to do their work.
• $25,000 to Heart Math Tutoring to provide a math intervention program for students performing below grade level in CMS elementary schools.
• $25,000 to Foundation for Girls to provide weekly career training and financial coaching for 300 single homeless mothers.
• $15,000 to Freedom School Partners to provide a summer program that offers literacy tutoring and community-building skills to local students.
• $10,000 to GardHouse to provide yearlong academic internships and fellowships to local students.
• $25,000 to International House to provide English students in grade 1-3 with intensive tutoring.
• $12,000 to Latin American Women's Association to host bilingual workshops and tours at colleges for local families.
• $25,000 to ourBRIDGE for Kids to provide out-of-school programs for immigrant and refugee students in K-8.
• $25,000 to Project Scientist to provide a virtual after-school STEM Club for local girls experiencing homelessness.
• $20,000 to Reach Out and Read Carolinas to provide literacy intervention for children in primary care medical homes.
• $10,000 to The Learning Collaborative to provide parents with the tools and knowledge needed to prepare their children for success in kindergarten.
• $20,000 to Thompson Child & Family Focus to provide tutors to at-risk students from kindergarten to high school graduation.
• $20,000 to Time Out Youth to provide programming that will ensure college readiness and career success for LGBTQ students in Charlotte.
• $20,000 to The Relatives to pilot a GED-incentive program aimed at low-income young adults.
• $20,000 to UrbanPromise Charlotte to provide mentors, tutors and role models for children attending out-of-school programs.
• $15,000 to Vision To Learn for mobile clinics that provide Charlotte students with free eye exams.
• $25,000 to Young Black Leadership Alliance to provide college and career advising, awareness and exploration for underserved students and parents in the Charlotte community.
• $25,000 to Youth Villages to provide young adults leaving the foster care, juvenile justice and mental health systems with support and guidance to successfully transition into adulthood.
• $15,000 to YWCA Central Carolinas to provide free out-of-school programming for students from low-income families.
On the web: visit www.charmeck-cf.org.
