One of the best things about living in this area is that each community organizes events that are worth crossing village and town lines. Here’s a look at some of the region’s most popular holiday events.
Charlotte (South): The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular
• When: 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 12-31
• Where: 11611 N. Community House Road
• Details: Ballantyne’s Backyard features a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, a snow tube slide, Santa, ballerinas and a holiday village Tickets start at $15. Visit https://ncholidaylights.com/
Charlotte (Uptown): Light the Knights Festival
• When: Various times through Jan. 6
• Where: 324 S. Mint St.
• Details: Truist Field lights up like a Christmas tree during this holiday experience, which includes an ice skating rink and snow tubing hill. Bring some cash to pay for admission as well as buy holiday merchandise and treats in the Charlotte Christmas Village.
Concord: Speedway Christmas
• When: Thursdays to Sundays through Jan. 8
• Where: 5555 Concord Pkwy. S.
• Details: Visit Charlotte Motor Speedway to see millions of lights synchronized to Christmas music. The Christmas Village in the infield features photos with Santa, s’mores over an open fire and drive-in movies on a 16,000-square-foot high-definition screen.
Indian Trail: Christmas parade
• When: 4 p.m. Dec. 4
• Where: Downtown
• Details: Usually the town combines its popular parade and Christmas tree lighting, but this year the lighting takes place Dec. 2 and the parade follows Dec. 4. Watch the parade travel from Post Office Drive to Old Monroe Road via Indian Trail Road.
Matthews: Winter Wonderlights
• When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3
• Where: 120 S. Trade St.
• Details: Stumptown Park transforms into a Winter Wonderland thanks to holiday music and dance performances (5-7 p.m.) as well as a park lighting (7-8 p.m.). Caricatures and treats will also be available.
Mint Hill: Christmas in Mint Hill
• When: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3
• Where: 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane
• Details: The parade will travel from Bain School to the Mint Hill Library via Matthews-Mint Hill Road. Afterward, you can catch the annual tree lighting, get some grub from a food truck and say hey to Santa Claus.
Monroe: Christmas on Main
• When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3
• Where: North Main Street
• Details: Visit downtown businesses for holiday gifts (3-8 p.m.) and stay for a visit from Santa, jolly holiday songs, dessert competition, hay rides and the city’s Christmas tree lighting.
Pineville: Tree Lighting
• When: 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3
• Where: 505 Main St.
• Details: Santa Claus helps town leaders light a Christmas tree and perhaps bring some snow (weather permitting). Warm treats like hot chocolate and s’mores complement attractions like a candy cane hunt and craft tent.
Stallings: Christmas in the Park
• When: 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4
• Where: 340 Stallings Road
• Details: This Christmas festival lets families write letters to Santa Claus, decorate ornaments, play games and listen to live music by Matt Stratford. Stallings United Methodist Church will perform at the Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m.
Waxhaw: Christmas Parade
• When: 3 p.m. Dec. 11
• Where: Main Street
• Details: Merry & Bright is the theme of this year’s parade, which will have lots of bright spots, including marching bands and floats from town businesses. Know what’s going on with the help of announcers.
