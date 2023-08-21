Some of the Charlotte region’s biggest festivals happen in the fall. Here’s a quick look at some of the most popular festivals from September to November, excluding Halloween events (we’ll conjure those up at a later time), in communities across southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties.
Charlotte International Arts Festival
Blumenthal Performing Arts presents a festival so large that it spans more than two weeks and 14 locations across the Charlotte region, including Ballantyne’s Backyard and The Amp Ballantyne. Marvel at art installations like “100 Tiny Things,” “Aqueous” and “Fantastic Planet,” listen to international musicians and take in a performance by the Nouveau Sud Circus Project. And that’s just the Ballantyne portion of the schedule. Festival Latinoamericano, which takes place at noon Sept. 23 at The Amp Ballantyne, is also part of the festival.
• When: Sept. 15-Oct. 1
• Throughout Charlotte
Indian Trail: HITS After Six
Indian Trail’s popular HITS After Six concert series started in the spring and lingers on into the fall with a performance by Chairmen of the Board, the NC Music Hall of Famers who sang, “Give Me Just a Little More Time.” That hit came out in 1970. The group continues to perform at venue and special events across the South, such as the upcoming Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival.
• When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21
• Where: Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy.
• Details: indiantrail.org
Marshville: Randy Travis Music Festival
The Marshville Chamber of Commerce presents the annual homage to country music legend and Marshville native Randy Travis. The festival features concerts from the likes of Rivermist, Darren Deese, Next Chapter and Gospel Plowboys as well as a car and truck show and other festival attractions. A silent auction, which features autographed Randy Travis items, will benefit the singer’s foundation.
• When: 9 a.m. Sept. 16
• Where: 113 E. Union St., Marshville
• Details: Search for the chamber group on Facebook
Matthews Alive
This Labor Day Weekend festival includes amusement park rides, inflatables, carnival games, art and crafts, and multiple stages of entertainment. The main stage features performances by The Holiday Band, Gary Lowder and Smokin' Hot, Brass Transit, Classic Stones, Thirsty Horses and the HC Oakes Band. Let’s not forget the Matthews Alive Parade that goes through downtown Matthews, billed as the largest Labor Day-themed parade in the Southeast. The festival supports dozens of nonprofits in the Matthews area.
• When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 2, 1-10 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4
• Where: Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
• Details: matthewsalive.org
Mineral Springs Festival
Charlotte-based band Aerial View will headline the town’s seventh annual festival but you can also see the Parkwood High School Band in action as well as meet the Chick-fil-A Cow and members of Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Barbecue, hot dogs, craft vendors and a castle bounce house balance out the event.
• When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9
• Where: Mineral Springs Town Hall, 3506 Potter Road S.
• Details: mineralspringsnc.com
Mint Hill Madness
Mint Hill Madness is a three-day festival that combines music, food, amusement park rides, carnival games and fireworks. DJ Big C, Groove Machine, Kids in America (1980s tribute), Spiderwebs (No Doubt/Gwen Stefani tribute) and U-Phonik will perform on the main stage. Fireworks close out the festival at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
• When: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 19, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 20 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 21
• Where: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8500 Fairview Road
• Details: minthillevents.org/madness
Monroe: Warbirds Over Monroe
Warbirds Over Monroe is an educational, entertaining and patriotic experience. The 15th annual air show will feature a theme around “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” a film that explores the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for ages 12 to 18 and $5 for military service members and veterans.
• When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12
• Where: Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport, 3900 Paul J Helms Drive
• Details: warbirdsovermonroe.com
Pineville: Fall Fest
The Town of Pineville will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of this fall festival. Organizers expect the three-day event to attract more than 10,000 people. The town has not released details about this year’s festival but you can expect arts, crafts and music. Registration is open to potential exhibitors, which may include arts and craft vendors, businesses, nonprofits and novelty attractions.
• When: Oct. 19, 20 and 21
• Where: Jack D. Hughes Park, 513 Main St.
• Details: pinevillenc.gov
Stallings Fest
Stallings Parks and Recreation is bringing a mobile ninja course, rock wall and inflatables to Stallings Fest. The town has not yet announced main stage performers but several food trucks have been confirmed, such as Apostle Que, Boba Tea, Boss Lady Lemonade, Flippin’ Minis CLT, King of Fire, King of Pops and Sandwich Express.
• When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21
• Where: Stallings Municipal Park, 340 Stallings Road
• Details: stallingsnc.org
Waxhaw: Autumn Treasures
One of the best times of year to visit downtown Waxhaw is the second weekend in October, in which you’ll find crafters, gift market vendors and musicians in a fun atmosphere. The festival includes a children’s zone, food vendors and the Waxhaw Grill’n & Chill’n BBQ Cook-Off.
• When: Oct. 14 and 15
• Where: Downtown Waxhaw
• Details: waxhaw.recdesk.com
