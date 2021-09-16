MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Police Department is operating under policies that align with best practices used by law enforcement agencies across the state, and the agency has the documentation to prove it.
MHPD recently completed the Law Enforcement Risk Review administered by the North Carolina League of Municipalities. This requires an onsite review of administrative practices and operations, according to NCLM consultant Matthew Selves,.
“The league specifically looks at high risk liability areas within the department,” Selves said.
The NCLM checks off about three dozen categories in its review, which includes vehicle operations, response to resistance, evidence processing, employment practices, training and hiring.
Selves presented a plaque to Mint Hill Police Chief Joseph Hatley during the Sept. 9 Mint Hill Board of Commissioners meeting. He told commissioners that MHPD’s leadership displayed transparency and a willingness to complete the program.
Hatley said he was a mere proxy in the process, giving much of the credit to Lt. Billy Gilman.
“It was clear in the very beginning that the bulk of the work would need to be done by one person so it would be more seamless,” Hatley said. “By Feb. 8, a mere four days later, 34 pages were completed by one person of what needed to be done.”
Hatley said Gilman processed 175 policies containing 302,000 words and 1.8 million letters within 50 days.
“That speaks volumes,” he said.
