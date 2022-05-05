CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted May 3 to accept grant funding for the Four Mile Creek Greenway tunnel project in Matthews.
The project involves building a 14-foot tunnel under South Trade Street at Four Mile Creek.
County Manager Dena Diorio explained to commissioners that the project originally received grant funding from the N.C. Department of Transportation and Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization in 2016 for $1,114,000.
“As we went through the design process, 75% of the design cost estimate revealed that there was a deficit for the construction project," Diorio said. "The county requested and received additional discretionary funds for the shortfall from the CRTPO and NCDOT."
The deficit for the $2,582,020-million project totaled $666,220. The NCDOT/CRTPO has approved $499,000 in discretionary funds, which required a $147,220 match from Mecklenburg County and $20,000 match from Matthews.
The Town of Matthews endorsed the grant in an October 2021 letter from then-Town Manager Hazen Blodgett to the CRTPO. The Matthews Board of Commissioners also approved the $20,000 local match.
“Four Mile Creek Greenway is heavily used in the Town of Matthews,” Blodgett wrote. “This extension under the greenway will provide much-needed bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to the neighborhoods, the MARA sports area and downtown Matthews.”
Town officials expect the project to start in summer 2022 and conclude in a year.
Commissioner Vilma Leake was pleased by the prospect of the project creating more construction jobs.
