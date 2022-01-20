CHARLOTTE – Monica Allen attributes reduced recidivism rates in the criminal justice system in part to a shift in strategy in how staff engages with clients. Staff had to change their approach due to COVID-19 closures.
Allen directs strategic planning and evaluation for Mecklenburg County. She went over the county’s 2021 performance review with county commissioners on Jan. 11. The county measures five specific goals, including community safety.
The county’s goal for a safe community is to maintain an efficient and effective criminal justice system.
“Because of closure they couldn’t do a lot of the face-to-face transaction with that population,” Allen explained. “They had to do a lot more going out to them.”
This included providing extra outreach and access to technology.
One performance measure involves the percentage of people in the criminal justice system that don’t recidivate, Allen said.
She pointed to the re-entry services program, which saw a decline in the two-year recidivism rate from 21.08% in fiscal year 2020 to 13.79% in fiscal year 2021.
“We believe that the drivers for the decline in the rate is due to staff providing the clients disposable cell phones, homes with increased access to desktop computers or other ways to access services online and a redesign of the program to make it more accessible so the clients can stay connected during the pandemic,” Allen said.
The county also saw a decline in two-year recidivism rate in recovery court from 19% in fiscal year 2020 to 16.82% in fiscal year 2021.
Staff attributes the decline in recovery court to drive-by case management and porch visits.
“They were high-touch and high-engagement approaches,” she said. “Program leaders also ensured access to technology so the individuals in the program can access telehealth options.”
Allen acknowledged factors beyond the county’s control may have influenced these numbers, such as the decline in property crimes as more people were at home, court staff backlog and a concerted effort to use citations instead of arrests.
Commissioner Elaine Powell said high-touch strategies should be considered post-COVID.
