MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
McCayla Glenn, 16, of Matthews, was last seen walking on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in the area of Butler High School on Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy scarf with an unknown color of shirt, white jeans, white/blue checkered Vans shoes, and a gray Adidas backpack.
Call 704-847-5555 or 911 if you have any information.
