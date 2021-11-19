MATTHEWS – Monica Williams said it was mind-blowing to receive a letter from the Office of the President of the United States in honor of her late husband Robert L. Williams.
It wasn’t until after Robert passed away in May that Monica realized how much he gave to his country. It was Michelle May, second vice commander of Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235, that helped her make sense of his medals.
It turns out Williams served three tours during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star. He later became an instructor at West Point and the Tuskegee Institute of America.
Robert was also a member of Post 235, which honored him not only on Memorial Day but also at the most recent Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Stumptown Park. May invited Monica on stage as she presented a certificate from President Joe Biden recognizing Robert’s “devotion and selfless consecration of service to our country and the Armed Forces of the United States.”
Monica shared the Stumptown Park stage with several others who served.
Ted Kiker, a former town commissioner, received the Veteran of the Year Award. Mayor John Higdon said Kiker served six years with the Army National Guard, but his service to the town after the military was especially meaningful.
Higdon described how Kiker worked to bring ambulance service and a community center to Matthews.
“I am proud of what this town has done for its citizens,” Kiker said. “And I’m proud of all the veterans out there.”
Mark Tofano was cheered for winning Commander of the Year, a statewide honor in recognition of him helping raise the membership and profile of Post 235 as well as leading the charge toward the renovation of the veterans memorial at Stumptown Park and the dedication of Matthews Veterans Memorial Park.
Doug Rose, of the Matthews Veterans Advisory Committee, explained the town’s efforts to recognize veterans through the Military Hometown Heroes Banner Program, in which 16 veterans were honored on banners around town.
