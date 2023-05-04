Matthews – Oaklore Distilling Co. is partnering with the Matthews Mavericks to help make soccer more accessible to youth.
The distillery has set out to partner with nonprofits on an Angel Barrel release. Together, they pick a barrel, develop a custom label and make the bottle available for sale. Proceeds from the sale of the Angel Barrel bottles go to that nonprofit.
The Matthews Mavericks offer free recreational and competitive soccer opportunities for local youngsters. As a distillery-only release, the bottles are available in-store at Oaklore Distilling Co., located at 11136 Monroe Road. Matthews.
Oaklore, which opened in 2022, thanks the Matthews Mavericks and Brindiamo Group LLC for making the release possible.
