MATTHEWS – Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street to build 92 affordable housing units for older adults on its campus.
Fred Baylor, a deacon at Mount Moriah, said the region lacks affordable housing for older adults.
“We at Mount Moriah feel that this venture will not only benefit seniors, it’s going to benefit the town of Matthews,” Baylor said. “It’s going to show others that Matthews cares for the well-being of seniors, especially during these difficult economic times.”
Homes will have one or two bedrooms and range between 700 to 900 square feet.
Buildings will have interior hallways, elevator access, on-site management offices, a multi-purpose room, fitness center, laundry and individual storage units.
“They’re all affordable, but they are a mix of income, serving different income levels,” said Lee Cochran, senior vice president at Laurel Street.
The church has to get rezoning approval from the Matthews Board of Commissioners. Church Pastor Larry Whitley is a board member but he has to recuse himself from voting on it next month.
The development team prefers a four-story building, which has been a discussion point among town staff and leaders.
“The visual impact of a four-story building would be a striking contrast to the existing neighborhood,” Senior Planner Rob Will told commissioners during an April 11 public hearing. “Scale and community fit are a possible concern.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool was excited to see affordable housing proposed, but he had concerns about a four-story building.
“You don’t want a building that is almost towering over and bullying the other buildings near it,” McCool said.
Mayor John Higdon said he wasn’t overly concerned about the height as long as neighbors were OK with it.
Commissioner Renee Garner acknowledged she was outspoken about a previous rezoning proposal involving a four-story structure, but she believes petitioners of such projects need to gain input from neighbors.
“I have seen a lot of community input,” Garner said. “This fits into a need. The community has been involved in the design process and I don’t have as much heartburn for this as I did the other building.”
Pastor Chuck Wilson, of Matthews United Methodist Church, spoke in support of the project.
“This project is good for Matthews,” Wilson said. “It’s good for Crestdale. It’s good for the community that knows that affordable, accessible housing is at a premium in our area.”
