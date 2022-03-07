CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte has kicked off its seventh annual Little Black Dress Initiative.
The fundraising campaign uses the iconic little black dress to raise awareness about challenges facing members of the community with limited access to resources. From March 7 to 11, Little Black Dress Initiative advocates will wear the same black dress or black outfit for five consecutive days as a visible symbol of solidarity and a call to action.
Participants are encouraged to use social media to spark dialogue and drive online donations from family, friends and coworkers.
Money raised is aimed at ensuring all children from birth to fifth grade in high priority zip codes in Mecklenburg County are school ready.
“More than one in seven Charlotte residents live below the poverty line, and one in five children in Mecklenburg County live in poverty,” President Kellie Lofton said. “The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges faced by our most vulnerable children and families. As restrictions lift and people begin to regain a sense of normalcy, going back to the status quo is not enough.”
A few of the specific ways the league will use the donations contributed during initiative include:
• Prepare and provide hundreds of bundles each month for children experiencing homelessness.
• Provide support at mobile stores impacting more than 2,000 students and teachers every month with Classroom Central.
• Provide leadership training to JLC members via programs including Get on Board, Leadership Development Institute and the Public Policy Institute.
• Partner with organizations including Heart Math Tutoring, Thompson Child and Family Services and Charlotte Bilingual Preschool to provide reading buddies and tutors in high poverty schools.
Visit https://jlcharlotte-lbdi2022.causevox.com to join the campaign. General donations can be made at https://www.jlcharlotte.org/donate.
