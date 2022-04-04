CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte launches Jazz Appreciation Month with Season 16 of its monthly series – JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater.
This new season features the JAZZ ROOM’s grandest lineup to date, featuring music of some of the biggest names in jazz kicking off on April 8 to 9, with 2022 NEA Jazz Master, New Orleans cultural torchbearer and saxophonist Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. and his quintet performing his New Orleans grooves and his original creation, “Nouveau Swing,” a blend of jazz with R&B, hip-hop, rock and soul.
As with every JAZZ ROOM performance, there are two shows at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday at The Stage Door Theater, part of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, at the corner of 5th and College streets.
Season 16 continues May 20 and 21 with Harlem-based pianist Emmet Cohen Trio playing homage to Piano Greats; French jazz vocalist Tatiana Eva-Marie paying tribute to Gypsy Jazz legend Django Reinhardt on June 9 and 10; Grammy-winning Drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts and his All-Star Quartet on July 8 and 9; “Tenor Madness” featuring four of the region’s top tenor saxophonists (JAZZ ROOM Favorite) on Aug. 12 and 13; and Havana-born Latin Jazz superstar Perdito Martinez playing the Music of Cuba on Sept. 2-3.
"With so much world-class talent in one JAZZ ROOM Season, along with the newly upgraded Stage Door Theater, we are just as excited as our audience about the shows ahead,” President and CEO Lonnie Davis said. "We continue to be blown away by our audiences and the demand for tickets, which we attribute entirely to the outstanding caliber of musicians and artists we bring in and the amazing performances they continue to deliver. Season 16 will truly be one of our best yet.”
The JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater spotlights some of the nation’s most gifted musicians, including top regional artists reimagining the sounds of legendary jazz artists in a casual, intimate setting with cabaret tables and a full bar.
Limited tickets for all shows start at $20 and can be purchased at www.carolinatix.org, by calling 704-372-1000, or purchased at the door for $25 for select shows. JAZZ ROOM memberships and Season 16 bundle packages are also available.
