INDIAN TRAIL – In just three months, Nitya Kapilavayi volunteered 100 hours in Common Heart's Indian Trail Common Cupboard.
This accomplishment earned the 16-year-old Weddington resident a Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award through AmeriCorps. During the summer months she was a fixture at the food pantry doing everything from sorting incoming donations and restocking shelves to packing boxes of food for hungry families. She also served on Saturdays with her dad.
“I didn’t have much experience with hunger before, but now I know how many people in our local area need food,” Nitya said. “I was really surprised by all the fruits, vegetables, bread and desserts that are donated by local supermarkets. I think that’s so generous and great that they don’t waste all that food.”
Nitya said she enjoyed making new friends and encourages other teens to get involved. For her, the experience was rewarding and helped solve summer boredom.
“I think it’s a good experience and allows you to not only think of yourself. You can use your free time to help others,” Nitya said. “I was really excited to give back.”
Ryan Kolbe, volunteer engagement leader Common Heart, said it’s hard to put into words just how big of a commitment 100 hours of volunteer service is.
“It's not just inspirational to other teens, it's inspirational to adults as well,” he said. “That’s no small feat. We’re thankful for every single volunteer but to see someone so dedicated – and so young – come serve multiple times a week for months is just amazing.”
As a certifying agency for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Common Heart can help other students and young adults achieve this accomplishment as well. Students ages 11 to 15 can earn an award with a minimum of 50 volunteer hours with Common Heart. Ages 16 to 25 can earn an award with a minimum of 100 hours. Contract Kolbe for more information at 704-218-9060 ext 1003 or email Volunteer@CommonHeart.org.
Want to help?
• Donate - Right now Common Heart is collecting $40 donations for Thanksgiving feasts. Give at Turkeys.CommonHeart.org
• Volunteer - The biggest needs right now are at Common Heart's Marshville location on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Host a food drive - With an increase in those needing assistance due to inflation and reduced government pandemic assistance, Common Heart is running low on many staple nonperishables, especially cereal, canned beans, pasta and canned fruit. Nonperishables can be dropped off in Indian Trail (116 Business Park Drive) Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. In Marshville (6022 Marshville Blvd.), items can be dropped off Saturdays from 8 a.m.-Noon.
