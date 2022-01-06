MONROE – Union County Manager Mark Watson told county commissioners Dec. 17 that bonds at the levels of funding requested by Union County Public Schools and South Piedmont Community College would likely result in some additional funding.
Watson kicked off the Union County fiscal year budget planning Dec. 17.
Each of the county’s service areas, such as emergency services and public works, will provide updates and context about their budgets to commissioners over the coming months.
In addition to the budget process, Watson outlined some large topic areas that the county will be focusing on over the next 12 months, such as strategies for water line extension and sewer capacity.
The county will be engaged in various phases of master planning, with regards to water and sewer, parks and an assessment on space needs for Union County government, schools and courts.
Commissioners will also have discussions on long-range capital planning to determine how projects get funded and when they get funded.
The county will hold a joint meeting this month with Union County Public Schools and South Piedmont Community College to outline the capital planning process with regards to potential bond referendums in the fall.
“Those are some pretty heavy lifts,” Watson said. “There are plenty of next-level strategic plan efforts that are just as important.”
Watson reminded the board of past funding decisions that will need extra operational expenses moving forward.
These include the opening of a sheriff’s office in May, emergency services building in June, board of elections office in October and Monroe-Union Economic Development office in October.
