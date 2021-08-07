INDIAN TRAIL – Commander Ted Crowley, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423, announced the kick-off of the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
Middle school students have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards. The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay.
The theme for the 2021-22 competition is “What is patriotism to me?”
Students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to district competition. District winners advance to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards. The national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. More than 125,000 students participate nationwide.
The deadline for student entries is Oct. 31. Interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post 2423 by phone at 704-684-5931 or email the post at wp180505@yahoo.com.au for more information.
Visit https://www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.