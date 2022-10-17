MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing today for 100 acres at 3124 Ridge Road, Indian Trail.
The rezoning will allow Union County to build a wastewater treatment facility on 85 acres and allow Lucas Lands to add greenhouses and a nursery to its landscaping business.
Assistant County Manager Brian Matthews told residents last month during a community meeting that it may be at least eight to 10 years before the wastewater facility opens.
Other potential uses baked into the rezoning include a solid waste convenience center, wireless telecommunications facility and radio/TV broadcast tower.
Commissioners will also consider awarding up to $60,000 over a five-year period to American Wick Drain to support a 30,000-square-foot expansion at its Airport Road site in Monroe.
There’s also a resolution to abolish the Union County Water and Sewer District effective July 2023.
