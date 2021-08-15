MONROE – An Indian Trail resident clocked at driving 81 miles per hour Aug. 19 along U.S. 74 tried to elude deputies, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy tried to pull the driver over, but he accelerated away. Officials said the driver exceeded 100 mph during the chase, which led deputies off and on U.S. 74.
Deputies identified the driver as Jimmy Alexander Austria, 20, of Indian Trail. They later arrested Austria on charges of felony flee to elude and traffic violations.
