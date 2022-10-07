The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Firehouse Subs, l14039 U.S. 74 – 92.5
• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Stallings
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meats),7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (produce),7800 Stevens Mill Road – 94.5
Monroe
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94.5
• Captain D’s, 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 96
• The Village Grill1730 J Dickerson Blvd. – 97
• Wendy’s, 1245 Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
Waxhaw
• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 E. South Main St. – 99.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.