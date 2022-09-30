The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:
Indian Trail
• 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• 100 Main Beef And BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96
• Center Ice Tavern At Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 100
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 99
Marshville
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 96.5
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
Mineral Springs
• Gordon's Gas-N-Grill, 5720 N.C. 75 – 100
Monroe
• A Perfect Blend Catering mobile food unit, 410 John St. – 99.5
• Carlos Cocos, Fruits & Food, 3817 Sardis Church Road – 98.5
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Fish Crazy, 1504 Sowell St. – 96
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Monserrat Hot Dog, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 97
• Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. Hwy 74 – 98.5
• Silvino’s, 2805 Chamber Drive – 97
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 100
• The Cupbearer, 410 John St. – 98
• The Cupbearer mobile unit, 410 John St. – 99.5
• The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 98
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W Franklin St. – 92.5
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Stallings
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 90
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 97
• Hacienda El Rey, 21361 Chestnut Lane – 98.5
• La Hidalguense, 621 Stallings Road – 100
• NY Pizza Express, 4520 Potters Road – 100
Waxhaw
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Blue Lagoon Mobile Food Truck, 203 N. Broome St. – 100
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 95.5
• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St. – 98.5
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 94
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 95.5
• Mary O'Neills Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 96.5
• Pizzeria Di Cicco, 4013 Shadowbrook Road – 100
Weddington
• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 96.5
Wingate
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Great China, 3820 U.S. 74 W. – 96.5
• Wild Blue, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 97.5
