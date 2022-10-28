The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:
Indian Trail
• Jersey Mike’s, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
Marshville
• Wendys, 6807 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93
Monroe
• Cafe Shush, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Duke’s Grill, 1114 Concord Ave – 99.5
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 98.5
• Scooter's Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 92
• The Packing House, 3603 Plyler Mill Road – 98
Waxhaw
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99
Wesley Chapel
• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 99
• Jersey Mike's, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99
• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 6350 Weddington - Monroe Rd – 97
Wingate
• Burger King, 3018 Hwy 74 – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 96.5
• Freshens, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 98.5
• Wingate University Starbucks, 211 E. Wilson St – 99
