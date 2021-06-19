The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 11 to 17:
Lowest Scores
• El Bohio Tipico, 1902 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 88
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; bone-in pork wasn't cooled fast enough; ham and cheese in bottom of prep top cooler weren't held cold enough; and ham, queso cheeses and opened salami didn't have date marks.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 96
• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74 – 93.5
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 96
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 94.5
• Marco's Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 92
• McDonald's, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 100
• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 98.5
• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 93
• Wendy's, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Monroe
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• Culver's Butterburgers and Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94
• East Frank Superette and Kitchen, 209 E Franklin St. – 97
• El Bohio Tipico, 1902 W. Roosevelt Blvd.. – 88
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 96.5
• Food Lion (food stand), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 97.5
• Hong Kong #1, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• JC's 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 99
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 91.5
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 92
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 97
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 94
• The Spot, 1513 Concord Ave. – 98.5
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Zoom Express, 1114 Skyway Drive – 90
Stallings
• Enzo's Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98
• Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 621 Stallings Road – 98
• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 100
• Subway, 2935 Weddington-Matthews Road – 98
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 95.5
Waxhaw
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 97
• Fox's Pizza Den, 407 E. South Main St. – 98.5
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
Weddington
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 96.5
