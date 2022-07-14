The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 8 to 14:
Indian Trail
• Jet's Pizza, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• The One's, 5701 W. U.S. 74 – 96.5
Marshville
• Eagle Chase Snack Bar, 3215 Brantley Road – 96
• JBs Seafood, 6821 N,C. 218 E. – 96.5
• Polk Mountain Market, 5000 New Salem Road – 98.5
Monroe
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 98
• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 100
• Micasa M&Y, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
Waxhaw
• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 98
• food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
Wesley Chapel
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
• Kami Chinese Thai and Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5
Wingate
• McDonald’s, 4003 U.S. 74 E. – 95
