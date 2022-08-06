The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 29 to Aug. 4:
Indian Trail
• Arbys, 13866 74 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 97.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 90
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 98.5
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
• Scooter's Coffee, 5859 U.S. 74 – 100
Marshville
• Ms. Allie's Cafe, 119 E. Main St. – 97.5
Monroe
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 97
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 95
• Fill Good, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 92.5
• Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 90
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 93.5
• Logans Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Mr. G’s Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 93
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W Roosevlt Blvd. – 95.5
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 94
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe's, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97.5
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 90
• Walmart deli, 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
Stallings
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 98.5
• Noodles & Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 100
• Quality Inn and Suites, 12047 Guion Lane – 99.5
• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 99
Waxhaw
• Rosati’s Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 96.5
• Starbucks, 9700 Rea Road – 98
• Subway, 3905 Providence Road – 96
Wesley Chapel
• Food Lion (meats/seafood), 5939 Weddington Road – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 5939 Weddington Road – 100
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
Wingate
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 97.5
