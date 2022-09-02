The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:
Indian Trail
• Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 99
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 100
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 96
• Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Monroe
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 95.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers And Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Jack In The Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Stallings
• Ambriant At Austin Village, 910 Chesnut Lane – 99
• Mama's Pizza And Pasta, 15080 Idlewild Road – 95.5
