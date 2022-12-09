The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
• DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5
• Domino’s, 1310 Wesley Chapel Road – 96.5
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Nor'east Treats and Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 99
• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 94
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99
Restaurants in the Marshville area
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93
• Subway, 7214 E E. Marshville Blvd. – 94.5
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99.5
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• La Poblanita Supermarket, 1113 Sunset Lane – 98
• Little Caesars, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. U.S. 74 – 85.5
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 93
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6203 S. Rocky River Road – 95.5
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 97
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Boulevard E. – 98
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 98
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 96
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 90
• Village Of Woodridge Restaurant, 2414 Granville Place – 98
Restaurants in the Stallings area
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 92
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Circle K, 601 E. North Main St. – 97.5
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Costena, 1998 Providence Road – 91.5
• Teeco's Hibachi Grill, 1325 N. Broome St. – 99
Restaurants in the Wesley Chapel area
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Papa's Pizza To Go, 13649 Providence Road – 98
• The Buzz Beer And Wine Co., 5943 Weddington Road – 100
Restaurants in the Wingate area
• Einstein Bagel Brothers, 110 Church St. – 97.5
• Pizza Hut, 211 N. Main St. – 97.5
• Wild Blue, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 99.5
