The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• Subway at Walmart, 2101 Younts Road – 98.5
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 98.5
• The Sandwich Shop, 100 North Secrest Ave – 96.5
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• 7-Eleven, 8313 New Town Road – 96.5
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 96
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 90.5
• Java's Brewing Bakery And Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 95.5
• Mary O'Neill’s Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 96
• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 E. South Main St. – 100
• McDonald’s, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 96.5
