The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93
• Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5
• Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100
• Burgers & Soul, 2004 Clover Hill Road – 97
• Chinatown Buffet, l140 Highway 74 E. – 95.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 94.5
• Little Caesars, l325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 94
• Marco's Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• McDonald's, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 99.5
• Migg's Place, 5719 Hwy 74 – 96
• Pizza Hut, 6732 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 97.5
• Raw Crunch And Coffee, 133 Indian Trail Road N. – 96.5
• Rockhounds Coffee, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 100
• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 95.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Tortilleria Los Michocanos, 5850 U.S. 74 Wi. – 98.5
Restaurants in the Marshville area
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 91.5
• JB’s Seafood, 6821 Highway 218 E. – 96.5
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Bubbajack's BBQ & Lemonade, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (deli), 13639 Providence Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• McDonald's, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98.5
• Monroe Gas, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
• New Asia Market, 4400 Potter Road – 94
• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 92.5
• Subway, 2935 Weddington-Matthews Road – 93.5
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Best Western Inn &Amp; Suites Breakfast Bar, 316 Hanover Drive – 98.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 95
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 Highway 218 E. – 97.5
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 99.5
• Fox’s Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 100
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E Franklin St. – 98
• Home Brew Craft Beer And Smoothies, 215 S. Main St. – 100
• Jin Jin, 221 E Franklin St. – 99.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• McAlister's Deli, 2803 W 74 Hwy. – 98
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 97
• Papa John’s, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Publix (produce), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 Williams Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 100
• The Village Grill, 1730 J Dickerson Blvd. – 98.5
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Blue Lagoon Cafe, 203 N. Broome St. –100
• Carolina Charcuterie Co., 1325 North Broome St. – 100
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 92
• Fox’s Pizza Den, 407 E. South Main St. – 98
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St. – 94.5
• Pizza Hut, 703 W. South Main St. – 100
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 North Broome St. – 98.5
Want to see more health inspections? Check out scores from Dec. 3 to 8 and Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
